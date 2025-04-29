Hyundai has unveiled its updated XCIENT Fuel Cell Class-8 truck at ACT Expo 2025 in California. The New Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell features improved hydrogen technology and ADAS features designed for the North American market. The Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Class-8 truck is powered by a 180 kW hydrogen fuel cell system. It is equipped with two 90 kW stacks, along with a 72 kWh battery pack and a 350 kW electric motor, which delivers up to 2,237Nm of torque. It offers a maximum driving range of 450 miles under ideal conditions. The XCIENT Fuel Cell features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Tata Altroz Facelift Likely To Launch in India on May 21; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Hyundai’s New XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck

We unveiled our new #XCIENT Fuel Cell truck at @ACTExpo 2025, featuring advanced #hydrogen tech and ADAS for North America. With new U.S. partnerships and proven fleet success, we're driving the future of clean logistics forward. Learn more: https://t.co/wHV2tGpks6 pic.twitter.com/YnrGEb2IEL — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) April 29, 2025

