New Delhi, April 29: Tata Altroz facelift is expected to launch on May 21 in India. After teasing with all the spy shots, Tata Motors will likley launch the facelifted version of the Altroz hatchback in India on Next month. The changes in the Altroz facelift are expected to focus on design and the introduction of new features.

As per reports, the Tata Altroz facelift is expected to feature a new front bumper that may include an updated LED headlight setup. It may come with signature-style daytime running lights (DRLs) and fog lamps positioned at the bottom of the vehicle. The facelifted Tata Altroz is said to receive an exterior makeover along with major updates in the interior of the car. The hatchback is expected to look modern and appealing from the outside with a refreshed interior to enhance the comfort of its passengers. Bajaj Chetak 3503 Electric Scooter Launched in India at Affordable Price Compared to Bajaj Chetak 3501, Bajaj Chetak 3502; Check Price, Deliveries, Range, Specifications and Features.

Tata Altroz Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The interior of the facelifted Altroz is expected to feature several upgrades, which may include a new two-spoke steering wheel and seat upholstery. Additionally, the hatchback may come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system that may support wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other improvements may include an updated instrument panel with a new dashboard layout. The top variant of the car might include a sunroof. The facelifted Altroz is likely to feature electrical adjustments for the driver’s seat and ventilated front seats. Additionally, it may come with a 360-degree camera and is expected to include auto-dimming IRVM. 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography in India With New Updates, Features; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Subcompact Luxury SUV.

The Altroz is expected to come with the same engine options as its previous model. It includes a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine generating 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Transmission options for these engines are likely to include a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine may also offer an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

