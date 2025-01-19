Maruti Suzuki has revealed the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which comes with advanced technology and safety features. At the Auto Expo 2025, the automaker highlighted key specifications and features of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It features 3-point matrix LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and rear lamps, along with R18 aerodynamic alloys and a sunroof with fixed glass. It comes with ambient lighting with multi-color illumination, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.1-inch instrument cluster. The e Vitara offers two battery pack options, which include 49kWh and 61kWh. The 61kWh battery pack will offer a driving range of around 500 km. It includes advanced safety features like ADAS Level 2, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and seven airbags, including a knee airbag. The automaker plans to announce the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara price in March 2025. Hyundai Creta Electric Launched in India at Auto Expo 2025; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Creta EV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Revealed at Auto Expo 2025

Get Ready to witness your dream car Maruti Suzuki’s Electric SUV e VITARA https://t.co/WNFuX1hGsM — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) January 17, 2025

