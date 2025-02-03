Ola Electric is set to launch its Roadster X on February 5, 2025. The Ola Roadster X launch event will take place at 10:30 AM in India and will be live-streamed on its official YouTube channel. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of OLA Electric, expressed his excitement and said, "The next phase of India’s EV revolution is here and it’s going to be much much bigger than what we’ve seen so far." The Roadster X is expected to be available in three battery pack options, which may include 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh. The top variant of the EV is likely to accelerate from 0 to 60 Km/h in 2.8 seconds. It may offer up to 200 Km range on a full charge and is also expected to reach a top speed of 124 Km/h. Ola S1 X Gen 3, Ola S1 X+ Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 and Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Next-Gen EV From Ola Electric.

Getting ready for the biggest EV launch! Roadster X! See you on 5th feb 1030am. 🏍️ Watch livestream here - https://t.co/uq3TSomjjG pic.twitter.com/hooHdyM04P — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 2, 2025

