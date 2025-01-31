New Delhi, January 31: Ola S1 X Gen 3, Ola S1 X+ Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro Gen 3, and Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 is launched in India. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, announced the arrival of the Ola Electric Gen 3 scooters on January 29, 2025. During his announcement, he stated, bringing the "Next Level" with Ola Electric Gen 3 scooters. He emphasised that the OLA Gen 3 platform is improved upon the Gen 2 models in every aspect to offer better performance, additional features, and with a new design.

The Gen 3 platform has innovatively combined the battery, motor, and electronics components into a single unit to enhance the scooter's structural integrity. The Gen 3 battery pack uses Ola’s in-house developed 4680 battery cells. The new magnetless motor is expected to improve efficiency by integrating all components with magnetised electrical coils to generate higher torque efficiently. Additionally, the platform has streamlined wiring by integrating multiple electronic control units into a single multi-core processor to enhance reliability. Tesla Full Self-Driving Tech in Action: Video Shows Tesla’s Brand-New Model 3 and Y Cars Driving Themselves From Production Line to Loading Docks, Elon Musk Reacts With Big Announcement.

Ola S1 X Gen 3, Ola S1 X+ Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro+ Specifications and Features

The Gen 3 motor boasts a 4% increase in energy efficiency and five times better reliability, enhancing the overall range of the scooters. Ola Electric has transitioned from a belt drive to a chain drive system. Every vehicle in the Ola S1 portfolio is equipped with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The scooters feature premium build quality with sporty accents and are available in five colour options.

The Ola S1 X Gen 3 includes a coloured LCD display and offers battery pack options of 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh. It delivers improved performance with a peak power of 7kW, accelerating from 0 to 40 Km/h in 3 seconds, and has a top speed of 123 Km/h, with an IDC range of approximately 242 Km.

The Ola S1 X+ Gen 3 also comes in five colour options and features a 4kWh battery pack, which provides 11kW of peak power, a top speed of 125 Km/h, and an IDC range of 242 Km. It includes a front disc brake, a physical key, a mid-drive motor with an integrated MCU, single ABS, and a 4.3-inch coloured LCD display. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 Km/h in 2.7 seconds.

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 is available in two variants with 3kWh and 4kWh battery pack options. It offers 11kW of peak power, a top speed of 125 Km/h, an IDC range of 242 Km, and a 0-40 Km/h acceleration time of 2.7 seconds. The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 features battery options of 5.3kWh and 4kWh with dual ABS. The 5.3kWh variant uses in-house developed 4680 battery cells. It delivers 13kW of peak power, a top speed of 141 Km/h accelerates from 0 to 40 Km/h in 2.1 seconds, and will deliver an IDC range of 320 Km. New Tesla Model Y Launched in US, Delivery To Begin in March; Check Price, Specifications and Features (Watch Video).

Ola S1 X Gen 3, Ola S1 X+ Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 and Ola S1 Pro+ Price and Availability

The prices for the Ola S1 X Gen 3 price are set at INR 79,999 for the 2kWh battery pack, INR 89,999 for the 3kWh battery pack, and INR 99,999 for the 4kWh battery pack. The Ola S1 X+ Gen 3 is priced at INR 1,07,999. The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 is available with a 3kWh battery pack for INR 1,14,999 and a 4kWh battery pack for INR 1,34,999. The Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 is priced at INR 1,54,999 for the 4kWh battery pack and INR 1,69,999 for the 5.3kWh battery pack. Deliveries for the Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters are set to begin in mid-February, and interested customers can place their orders starting from today.

