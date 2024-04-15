Elon Musk's Tesla finally lays off 15,000 people, 10% of its global workforce, confirming the rumours. Earlier, Tesla layoffs were expected to begin at the Austin Gigafactory and Fremont factories. However, the company has announced that it is cutting the global workforce due to the duplication of work and functions in certain areas and for growth of the company. According to the report by Hindustan Times, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emailed the employees about reducing the cost and increasing productivity. The tech billionaire told the employees in an email that it was a difficult decision to lay off the employees. He wrote, "There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done". Tesla Considering Layoffs? Employees Fear Job Cuts at Austin Gigafactory and Fremont Factory.

Elon Musk's Tesla Lays Off 15,000 People:

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - 🇺🇸 Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle company, has confirmed plans to lay off more than 10% of its global workforce or about 15,000 employees. — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) April 15, 2024

Tesla Cuts 10% of Global Workforce:

BREAKING: Tesla lays off 'more than 10%' of its global workforce - Electrek — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)