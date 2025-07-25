Tesla Cyberstruck's first-ever crash test footage has been released by the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). The footage shows the Tesla EV truck crashing into object and protecting its driver and passengers with airbags. Tesla Cybertruck received five-star rating from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) for scoring the lowest overall probability of injury and lowest 12.4% of rollover risks of any pickup trucks. Flying Bike Is Here! Polish Startup Volonaut Develops Jet-Powered Airbike, Releases Complete Flight Video Including Take-Off and Landing.

First-Ever Tesla Cybertruck Crash Test Footage Shared by IIHSA

First ever Tesla Cybertruck crash test footage from the IIHS has just been released. All footage and the IIHS safety rating should be released soon. The NHTSA gave the Cybertruck a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ rating, as it scored the lowest overall probability of injury & lowest chance of… pic.twitter.com/R3R11NNXv7 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 25, 2025

