Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has unveiled the much talked about all-new Innova Hycross MPV. It made its global debut earlier this week in Indonesia as the Kijang Innova Zenix. The Toyota Innova Hycross' deliveries will start in India from January 2023. Toyota Innova Hycross Makes Global Debut As Kijang Innova Zenix in Indonesia, Watch Video To Know Specifications of This Stunning New SUV-Styled MPV.

All-new Toyota Innova Hycross :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Kadir (@abdulkadir_shaikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)