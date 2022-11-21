New Delhi, November 21 : Japanese auto major, Toyota has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Toyota Kijang Innova Zenix Hybrid MPV in the Indonesian market. This very same MPV/crossover is all set to debut in India as the Toyota Innova Hycross later this week. Toyota Innova Hycross Exterior and Interior Design Leaked Prior Its Official Unveiling on 21 November, Check Details Here.

The Toyota Kijang Innova Zenix has made its global debut with a brand new powerful hybrid powertrain. We expect the Innova Hycross to come to the Indian market without any major changes to either its design or its under the hood specifications. The new Innova Hycross or Innova Hybrid comes with a new bold and stunning SUV-inspired design with premium features. It packs in a new 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine with a refined and powerful hybrid system.

Toyota Kijang Innova Zenix/Hycross MPV

