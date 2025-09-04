TVS Ntorq 150 will be launched today in India. The scooter seems to come with a quad-LED setup and 14-inch wheels at the front and rear. It may include a digital TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The TVS Ntorq 150 is said to offer a power output of around 14 to 15 bhp and may bring features like navigation, call alerts, and more. As per reports, the Ntorq 150 price in India is expected to be in between INR 1.30 lakh to 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features and Specifications Revealed; Check Everything About Newly Unveiled Mid-Sized SUV in India.

TVS Ntorq 150 Will Launch Today in India

