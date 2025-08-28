TVS Motor Company is set to launch its new electric scooter, TVS Orbiter, in India on August 28, 2025 (today). The new Orbiter e-scooter will help the Indian two-wheeler expand its EV portfolio and offer new features, design, and specifications. TVS Orbiter electric scooter is expected to launch likely under INR 1 lakh and could have a front with LED headlamps, integrated DRLs and some inspiration from iQube and TVS Jupiter. It is expected to have a basic LCD console. More details will be revealed today. TVS 'Orbiter' Electric Scooter To Launch on August 28, 2025 in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launching Today in India

Go Orbiting with a new EV that's launching soon! Not just a vehicle, but a spark for every journey, every street, and every unexpected detour. Are you ready to ride electric? — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) August 27, 2025

