Zoomcar, an India-based self-drive car rental and car-sharing company, has reportedly been hit by a data breach, which is said to have affected around 8.4 million users. The Zoomcar data breach came to light after unknown threat attackers contacted company staff, claiming to have compromised internal systems. As per a report of Security Affairs, the attackers gained access to sensitive information, raising serious concerns over user privacy and data security. The company’s early investigation revealed that an unauthorised third party accessed user data. The exposed information included names, phone numbers, car registration numbers, email addresses and home addresses of the affected users. Indian Auto Sector Least Impacted by China’s Curb of Rare Earth Magnets As Over 95% of Vehicles in Country Use ICE Engine, EVs and Hybrid Most Affected: Report.

Zoomcar Data Breach

