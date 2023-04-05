A government in Japan has revealed that about 1.5 million people across the country are holing up at home and barely leaving their place, reports Bloomberg. People who stay at home are called 'Hikikomori' in Japanese. They are defined as those who rarely leave their room or house. They are reportedly said to leave their place only for shopping or for their hobbies. The report also said that 1.5 million people who belong to the working age group are said to be living as recluses. The survey revealed that 20 percent of them cited the COVID-19 pandemic as their reason for withdrawal. Mask-Free Monday Makes Comeback in Japan As Government Eases COVID-19 Guidelines.

