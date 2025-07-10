Stocks of Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY) opened on a positive note today, July 10, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY) were trading at INR 252.45 and rose by INR 1.55 or 0.62 per cent. Notably, Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 264.65 on August 27 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 10, 2025: Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, and LIC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today, July 10, 2025

Ashok Leyland stocks opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

