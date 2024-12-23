The Asian Paints Limited (NSE: Asian Paint) shares opened in green today, December 23. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Asian Paints Limited (NSE: Asian Paint) was trading at INR 2,285.80. Asian Paints Limited (NSE: Asian Paint) saw a gain of INR 3.45 from the previous day's closing of INR 2,282.35. UltraTech Cement Share Price Today, December 23: UltraTech Cement Limited Stock Sees Decline in Early Trading Today.

Asian Paints Share Price Today

Asian Paints shares opened in green today, December 23. (Photo credits: NSE)

