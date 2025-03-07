As of 9:46 AM IST on March 7, 2025, Asian Paints share price (NSE: AsianPaint) is trading at INR 2,252.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a decrease of INR 15.55 (0.69%) from the previous close. On March 6, 2025, the stock closed at INR 2,267.70, marking a 4.78% increase from the prior day’s close of INR 2,164.15. Over the past month, Asian Paints has experienced a modest return of 0.19%, indicating resilience in the current market environment. Investors are advised to monitor the stock’s performance closely, considering both short-term fluctuations and long-term trends. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 7, 2025: RVNL, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Asian Paints Share Price

Asian Paints Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)