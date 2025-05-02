Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJFINANCE) declined by 0.23 % today, May 2, trading at INR 8,614.50, down from the previous close of INR 8,634.50. The slide follows the company's announcement on April 29 of a 4:1 bonus issue of shares and a 1:2 stock split, marking its first bonus issue in nine years. The company stated that both actions reflect its strong financial position and positive growth outlook. The bonus issue and stock split are set to take place on or before June 27, subject to necessary approvals. Despite the positive announcement, investor sentiment remained cautious, and the stock saw a slight dip. Bajaj Finance's 52-week high stands at INR 9,660.00, and its low at INR 6,375.70. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 02, 2025: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Eternal Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, May 2:

Bajaj Finance Share Price on May 2 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)