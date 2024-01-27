Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, has stepped down from the board of the e-commerce firm, marking the end of an era. The decision comes months after Bansal sold his remaining stake in the company, which he founded with Sachin Bansal seventeen years ago. Binny Bansal’s departure coincides with his plans to venture again into the e-commerce space. His co-founder, Sachin Bansal, had exited Flipkart a few years prior and is currently building a fintech venture called Navi. The development signifies a significant shift in the leadership of the Walmart-owned firm. Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal Sells His Stake Worth $264 Million to Chinese Internet Giant Tencent.

Binny Bansal Exits Flipkart

🚨End of an era as Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal steps down from board, months after selling his remaining stake and months after we reported on his new ecommerce venture Binny and Flipkart statements here: Binny Bansal, Co-Founder of Flipkart: “I am proud of the Flipkart… — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)