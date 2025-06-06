Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (NSE: COCHINSHIP) continued their upward momentum on Friday, June 6, opening at INR 2,421.00, up from the previous close of INR 2,350.80. By 9:45 AM, the stock had surged 4.36% to INR 2,453.30, gaining 102.50 points in early trade. This marks the fourth consecutive day of rally following a sharp 13% jump on Thursday, June 5. The surge was partly fueled by US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth’s comments urging NATO members to boost their defence budgets, echoing President Donald Trump’s call for a 5% GDP investment, more than double the current 2% guideline. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 06, 2025: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Today:

Cochin Shipyard Jumps 4% in Early Trade (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

