The share price of DMart Ltd (NSE: DMART) opened in green on Monday, January 12, 2026. The DMart stock was trading higher in early market hours on Monday, January 12, 2026. The stock was quoted at INR 3885.60, up INR 84.30 or 2.22%. Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts delivered a strong beat on the December quarter profit, led primarily by gross margin expansion. After several quarters of elevated cost of retailing, DMart reported a stable cost of retailing per square foot in the quarter, which drove a 50 basis point expansion in Ebitda margin to 8.4%. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 12, 2026: Vedanta, ITC and ICICI Lombard Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

DMart Share Price Today, January 12:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

