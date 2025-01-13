Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: Dmart) opened in negative today, January 13, in the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: Dmart) stocks saw a decline of INR 112.20 or 3.04 per cent. In the previous session, the Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: Dmart) stock had closed at INR 3,686.25. Adani Wilmar Share Price Today, January 13: Stocks of Adani Wilmar Limited Dip 6.70% in Early Trade After Opening at INR 291.10.

DMart Share Price Today

DMart Shares opened in negative today. (Photo credits: NSE)

