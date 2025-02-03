Easy Trip Planners Limited (NSE: Easemytrip) stocks opened on a negative note today, February 3. During the early moring trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Easy Trip Planners Limited (NSE: Easemytrip) were trading at INR 14.04 and fell by INR 0.28 or 1.96 per cent. It must be noted that Easy Trip Planners Limited (NSE: Easemytrip) saw its 52-week high of INR 27 on February 9 last year. IRCON Share Price Today, February 3: Ircon International Stock Drops 5.42% After Budget 2025, Check Stock Price on NSE and BSE.

Easemytrip Share Price

