Gabriel India share price (NSE: Gabriel) skyrocketed 20% on July 02, hitting a record high of INR 1,011.30 after the company announced a strategic restructuring plan. The move includes the amalgamation of Anchemco India Pvt Ltd into Asia Investments Pvt Ltd, followed by the demerger of Asia Investments’ automotive business into Gabriel India. This corporate overhaul is part of the group’s ambitious roadmap to achieve a INR 50,000 crore revenue milestone by 2030. The stock’s momentum continued into July 2 as investor sentiment surged on growth optimism. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 2, 2025: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

