Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL) opened in red on Monday, March 17, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: GENSOL) were trading at INR 249.15 and dropped by INR 13.10, or 5.00%. Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Rise by 3.37% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Gensol Engineering Share Price Today

Gensol Engineering Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)