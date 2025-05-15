Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) share price (NSE: HAL) saw a slight dip in early trading on May 15, with its share price declining by 0.30% to INR 4,753.70 on the NSE at 10:03 am. The stock fell INR 14.30 from its previous close amid mild profit booking after recent highs. Despite the minor setback, investor sentiment around HAL remains strong due to its dominant position in India’s defence manufacturing sector and continued order inflows from the armed forces. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 15, 2025: Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres, Sanofi India and Tata Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

HAL Share Price

HAL share price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

