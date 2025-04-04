Shares of HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK) opened on a positive note on Friday, April 4, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) were trading at INR 1,837 and rose by INR 42.15 or 2.35%. Mazgaon Dockyard Share Price Today, April 4: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Stocks Drop by 5.87% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on BSE and NSE.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

HDFC Bank Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)