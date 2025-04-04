Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK) opened on a negative note on Friday, April 4, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK) were trading at INR 2,576 and dropped by INR 160.75 or 5.87%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 04, 2025: RBL Bank, Ultratech Cement, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Mazgaon Dockyard Share Price Today

Mazgaon Dockyard Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

