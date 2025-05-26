The shares of HFCL Ltd (NSE: HFCL) dipped 1.34% in early trade on Monday, May 26, opening at INR 87.10 and trading at INR 85.93 by 10:05 AM. This comes after the company projected a strong FY26 growth of 25-30%, fueled by a rising order book and market demand revival. HFCL also marked a milestone as the first Indian firm to launch 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment commercially. The stock’s 52-week high stands at INR 171.00, while the low is INR 71.60. Ashok Leyland Share Price Today, May 26: Stocks of Ashok Leyland Limited Up by 0.14%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

HFCL Share Price Today, May 26:

Shares of HFCL Ltd Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

