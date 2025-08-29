Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) opened in the red today, August 29. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) were trading at INR 5,650 and fell by INR 77 or 1.34 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 6,232.50 on August 18 this year and 52-week low of INR 3,780 on October 28 last year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 29, 2025: Mobikwik, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

IndiGo Share Price Today, August 29, 2025

Shares of IndiGo opened in red today (Photo Credits NSE)

