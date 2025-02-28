The stock of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company (NSE: INDIGO) plunged by 0.08% on Friday morning, February 28. On the last trading day, the price per share of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) was at INR 4,439, down by 3.75. However, according to the official data, domestic air traffic grew 11.28% to 14.6 million in January compared to the year-ago period. IndiGo saw its market share climb to 65.2% while that of Air India Group declined to 25.7% last month. Indusind Bank Share Price Today, February 28: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Plunge by 4.93%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

IndiGo Share Price Today

IndiGo Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

