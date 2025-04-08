Infosys Limited (NSE: Infy) stocks opened in the green today, April 8. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: Infy) were trading at INR 1,438.95 and rose by INR 42.20, or 3.02 per cent. Notably, Infosys Limited (NSE: Infy) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,006.45 on December 13 last year. Delhivery Share Price Today, April 8: Stocks of Delhivery Limited Fall by INR 5.50 in Early Trade.

Infosys Share Price Today

Stocks of Infosys opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

