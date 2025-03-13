Stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) opened in red today, March 13, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) were trading at INR 1,588.65 and dropped by INR 2.20, or 0.14%. On Thursday morning, the Sensex was up 233.39 points or 0.32% at 74,263.15, and the Nifty was up 60.10 points or 0.27% at 22,530.60. MTNL Share Price Today, March 13: Stocks of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Rise by 15.31% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Infy Share Price Today

Infy Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

