The stocks of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) opened in green today, January 17, and were trading at INR 146.20. According to the latest trading developments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) shares saw a rise of INR 3.22 or 2.25 per cent from the previous day's closing of INR 142.98. The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) stock saw its 52-week high and low of INR 229 and INR 116.65 on July 15 and March 14 last year, respectively. Reliance Share Price Today, January 17: Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Rise by 2.25%.

IRFC Share Price Today

Shares of IRFC opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

