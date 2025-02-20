New Delhi, February 20: Investors should keep an eye on select stocks on Thursday, February 20, as major corporate developments may impact markets. Mahindra Group (NSE: M&M, Orchid Pharma (NSE: OrchPharma), Torrent Power (NSE: TorntPower) and others are expected to be the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, February 20, 2025, based on key corporate developments, said CNBCTV18.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on February 19. At close, the Sensex was down 28.21 points or 0.04 percent at 75,939.18, and the Nifty was down 12.40 points or 0.05 percent at 22,932.90. Now, as we enter a new day, below we look at the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, February 20. Piramal Pharma Share Price Today, February 19: Stocks of Piramal Pharma Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Mahindra Group (NSE: M&M)

The company has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Anduril Industries to integrate its manufacturing expertise with Anduril’s AI and autonomous technologies for defense applications. This collaboration aims to enhance Mahindra’s global defense footprint, focusing on autonomous maritime systems, AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), and Command & Control (C2) software. Hexaware Share Price Today, February 19: Hexaware Technologies Limited Stocks Rise by INR 11.85 in Early Trade.

Awfis Space Solutions (NSE: AWFIS)

The tax authorities have attached the company’s bank accounts at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Despite this, Awfis stated that the action will not impact its financial health or operations, keeping investors on alert.

Orchid Pharma (NSE: OrchPharma)

The company has successfully completed a USFDA surprise inspection at its API manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The inspection resulted in seven minor observations, none related to data integrity, signaling positive compliance.

Waaree Energies (NSE: Waareeener)

Waaree secured a 362.5 MWp solar module supply order from a leading Indian renewable power developer. This deal reinforces Waaree’s growth in the domestic renewable energy sector, with deliveries scheduled for FY 2025-26.

Torrent Power (NSE: TorntPower)

Torrent Power announced the formation of Torrent Urja 30 under Torrent Green Energy, aimed at expanding renewable energy projects and strengthening its clean energy portfolio.

With these updates, investors should closely track these stocks for potential movements in the market.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

