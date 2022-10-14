UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says she’s scrapping her plans to freeze corporation tax next year in a dramatic U-turn turn that comes shortly after she replaced Kwasi Kwarteng with Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer. Liz Truss To Be Replaced With Rishi Sunak? Rebels Plot To Remove UK Prime Minister After Controversial Mini-Budget.

