Elon Musk's The Boring Company announced that it would build a tunnel loop in Nashville (Tennessee) at no cost to the taxpayers. The tunnel loop will be used for drivers to ride Tesla vehicles. The Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC) Loop, built by The Boring Company, recently achieved a new milestone of transporting over 3 million passengers. Elon Musk's infrastructure and tunnel construction company in Nashville would build a Music City Loop tunnel, reportedly completing a 10-mile route in less than two years. The tunnel will connect downtown Nashville to Nashville International Airport. Tesla Valuation Can Reach USD 20 Trillion in Future With 'Extreme Execution': CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's The Boring Company Building 10-Mile Nashville Music City Loop Tunnel

NEWS: Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has officially announced that it is building a tunnel loop in Nashville, Tennessee at no cost to taxpayers. People will be able to ride in Tesla vehicles. pic.twitter.com/VsHY1mfjNi — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 28, 2025

The Boring Company Transported 3 Million Passengers Via Las Vegas Loop

BREAKING: Elon Musk’s Boring Company Las Vegas Loop has now transported over 3 million passengers. pic.twitter.com/PbDAfmVP26 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)