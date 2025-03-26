NCC Ltd (NSE: NCC) climbed 5.46% to INR 215.91 as of 10:27 AM on March 26. It opened at INR 216.60, reaching a high of INR 218.22 and a low of INR 212.10. The company’s market capitalization stands at INR 13,560 crore, with a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Over the past year, the stock has traded between INR 170.05 and INR 364.50. HEG Share Price Today, March 26: HEG Stock Rises 4.11% to INR 502.85 in Early Trade.

Stock of NCC Jumps 5.46% in Early Trade

NCC Share Price

