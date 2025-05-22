NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN) Ltd’s share price on May 22 increased considerably to 112.80 INR, an increase of 6.64 INR or 6.25% from the last trading day. The stock opened at 112.11 INR and reached an intraday high of 117.64 INR before closing at 110.81 INR. NTPC Green Energy Ltd's market capitalisation is just over 95,870 crore INR. The stock does not have a price-to-earnings ratio (or dividend yield). Over the past 52 weeks, its share price has traded significantly between a low of 84.55 INR and a high of 155.35 INR. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 22, 2025: Reliance Industries, IREDA, RBL Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

NTPC Green Energy Share Price Today

NTPC Green Energy Share Price Today,

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)