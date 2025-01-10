NTPC Ltd’s (NSE: NTPC) share price opened in the negative on January 10, showing fluctuations between gains and losses. At 11:07 AM, NTPC share price (NSE: NTPC) was trading at INR 312.95, down by 2.31% (-INR 7.40) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock’s 52-week high stands at INR 448.45, while the 52-week low is INR 296.55. The share price opened at INR 320.35, with an intraday high of INR 321.00 and a low of INR 309.15. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 10, 2025: TCS, Adani Wilmar, IREDA and Adani Total Gas Among Shares That Are Likely to Remain in Focus on Friday.

