New Delhi, January 10: The Indian stock market remained under pressure as all sectoral indices, barring FMCG, ended in the red on Thursday. Investors are eyeing stocks to buy or sell, with IT, finance, and midcap stocks likely to dominate the spotlight on Friday, January 10. TCS (NSE: TCS), Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL) , IREDA (NSE: IREDA) and Adani Total Gas (NSE: ATGL) are the likely stocks to buy on Friday, according to experts.

Meanwhile, FMCG stocks like Nestle and Hindustan Unilever provided some relief, ending as top Nifty gainers, while SRF surged 14% in the chemicals sector after a hike in US refrigerant gas prices on January 9. Here are some of the stocks to buy on January 10, according to CNBCTV18 experts. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble Nearly 1% on Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows; TCS Earnings in Focus.

TCS (NSE: TCS) : India’s largest IT company reported an 11.95% rise in Q3 net profit to INR 12,380 crore, with revenue growing 5.6% year-on-year. However, a sequential decline in revenue to INR 63,973 crore weighed on investor sentiment. HSBC Downgrades Indian Stock Markets to ‘Neutral’ and Cuts Sensex Target for 2025, Know Why (Video).

IREDA (NSE: IREDA) : The renewable energy financier posted a 26.8% YoY jump in Q3 net profit to INR 425.4 crore, driven by a 35% rise in revenue to INR 1,698.45 crore.

Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL) : The company announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) of a 13.5% promoter stake, putting pressure on the stock.

Adani Total Gas (NSE: ATGL) : GAIL increased its APM gas allocation to the company by 20%, effective January 16, which is expected to stabilise retail prices.

Phoenix Mills (NSE: PhoenixLTD) : The company reported strong Q3 growth, with retail consumption up 21% YoY to INR 3,998 crore, fueled by robust retail and hospitality performance.

GTPL Hathway (NSE: GTPL) : The digital service provider saw a 57.2% YoY decline in Q3 profit to ₹10.1 crore despite a 4.3% rise in revenue to IND 887.2 crore.

IRB Infrastructure (NSE: IRB) : Toll collections grew 19% YoY in December 2024, reaching INR 580 crore.

These developments could drive investor sentiment in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of experts, not of LatestLY. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

