Polycab India Limited’s share price (NSE: Polycab) has seen a notable increase today, January 23, reaching INR 6,447.80 on the NSE, up by 4.60% (+INR 283.45) as of 10:15 am IST. This positive movement comes ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings call, scheduled for 12:00 pm IST, where investors are expected to gain insights into Polycab’s financial performance and future growth prospects. The stock’s rise reflects market optimism about the company’s continued strength in the electrical goods and wire manufacturing sector. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 23, 2025: Hindustan Unilever, BPCL and Gravita India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Polycab Share Price

Polycab share price (Photo Credits: NSE)

