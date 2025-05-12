Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWE) stocks opened on a positive note today, May 12, as soon as the Indian stock market opened for business. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWE) were trading at INR 41.82 and rose by INR 3.17 or 8.20 per cent. It is worth noting that Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWE) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 53.64 on October 3 last year. Bharat Forge Share Price Today, May 12: Stocks of Bharat Forge Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Power Share Price Today, May 12, 2025

Shares of Reliance Power opened on a positive note. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)