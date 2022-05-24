Delhivery, the SoftBank-backed Indian logistics firm climbed in early trading as investors brushed off rising global risks to support the nation’s second-largest initial public offering of the year in its market debut. The shares rose as much as 12% to 543.95 rupees in Mumbai, versus the issue price of 487 rupees.

