The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, in observance of Christmas. Trading activities, including those in the currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments, will be halted for the day as the stock market will have a holiday on December 25. As a result, this week will have only four trading days, with markets reopening on Thursday, December 26. After a 5% drop last week, the Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, have shown signs of recovery, with both indices gaining around half a percent this week so far. Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Ends Flat Ahead of Christmas, Sensex Settles at 78,472, Nifty Ended at 23,727.

Stock Market Holiday

Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will be closed for trading tomorrow on account of #Christmas. #BSE and #NSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, currency, commodity and securities lending and borrowing… pic.twitter.com/vHZcgpc6av — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 24, 2024

