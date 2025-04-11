Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: Suzlon) witnessed a modest gain of 2.81% in early trading hours on April 11, with its share price rising to INR 52.65. The stock opened slightly higher at INR 53.96 and remained volatile, touching an intraday low of INR 52.17. With a market capitalization of INR 71,860 crore and a high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 62.87, Suzlon continues to attract investor interest despite recent fluctuations. Muthoot Finance Share Price Today, April 11: MuthootFin Falls Over 6% to INR 2,009 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Suzlon Stock Gains 2.81% to INR 52.65 in Early Trade

