Suzlon Energy Share Price (NSE: SUZLON) opened weaker on Tuesday, August 6, trading at INR 65.02, down by INR 0.42 or 0.64% as of 9:46 AM IST. The marginal dip comes amid a cautious tone in broader markets, even as the renewable energy sector remains upbeat on long-term growth prospects. Investors are closely watching Suzlon’s order book strength and operational efficiency. The stock had recently seen a rally driven by rising demand for green energy and strong quarterly performance. Analysts advise keeping an eye on short-term consolidation in the stock. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 06, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Prestige Estates, Lupin Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

