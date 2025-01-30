Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) experienced a strong upward movement in its stock price, rising by 4.98% to INR 55.40 as of 10:12 AM IST today. The renewable energy company, known for its wind turbine manufacturing and related services, has seen positive momentum amid growing interest in sustainable energy. Investors are reacting to the company’s performance and prospects, with Suzlon’s stock performing well across both NSE and BSE. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 30, 2025: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, and Raymond Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Suzlon Share Price

Suzlon Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

