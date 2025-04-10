US President Donald Trump has raised the tariff rate on China imports to an effective total of 145%, the White House said on Thursday, April 10. This increase comes amid escalating trade tensions, with significant retaliatory measures from both countries. The executive order raised duties on a broad spectrum of Chinese goods to 125%, a jump from the earlier rate of 84%. This new tariff rate also incorporates a pre-existing 20% tariff related to fentanyl, which was part of the administration's efforts to combat the influx of synthetic opioids from China. Tariff War: China’s 84% Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Come Into Force.

Donald Trump Raises Tariff on China to 145%

UPDATE: Trump has raised tariffs on China to 145%, according to the White House. The figure reported by Trump yesterday did not include an existing 20% tariff. — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 10, 2025

