Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) opened higher at INR 60.50 on February 1, continuing a strong upward trend amid the Union Budget 2025 Day. The stock surged by 4.44 per cent, reaching INR 60.75 during early trading, following its previous close of INR 58.17. The jump in Suzlon’s share price coincides with investor optimism surrounding the Budget presentation, scheduled for 11 AM today. This comes after a 16 per cent rise in the past three days following Suzlon’s announcement of its Q3 FY25 earnings report. IRFC Share Price Today, February 1: IRFC Opens Higher at INR 151.90, Continues Positive Momentum on Union Budget 2025 Day.

Suzlon Share Price Today, February 1 on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

