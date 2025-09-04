Tata Motors share price (NSE: TataMotors) edged higher on Wednesday, September 4, following the GST Council’s decision to implement key reforms benefiting the auto industry. The stock climbed 1.22%, or INR 8.45, to trade at INR 700.50 on the NSE at 9:43 am IST. Analysts said the council’s measures are likely to reduce costs and boost demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, offering a positive outlook for automakers. The broader auto pack also rallied on the news, reflecting investor confidence in the sector’s growth prospects. Tata Motors remains a key beneficiary of the reforms. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 4, 2025: Swiggy, RailTel and UCO Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

